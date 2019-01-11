NFL Rumors: Brian Flores gets more competition for Dolphins coach job originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It appears the Miami Dolphins' pool of head coach candidates has grown by one.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will interview for Miami's head coach opening Friday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.

That's a notable development, as Loggains was expected to follow recently-hired New York Jets head coach Adam Gase to be his offensive coordinator.

A report Thursday suggested the Dolphins were leaning toward making New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores their next head coach. But it appears their decision is far from made, as both Loggains and associate head coach Darren Rizzi are interviewing Friday, per Rapoport.

That would bring Miami's list of candidates up to six, as the club already has interviewed Flores, Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

As Flores awaits his fate, he'll continue preparing the Patriots' defense for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.