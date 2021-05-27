NFL rumors: Brandon Marshall works out for 49ers amid OTAs
Report: Veteran LB Marshall works out for 49ers amid OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers appear to be eyeing additions to the linebacking corps, as veteran Brandon Marshall worked out for the team on Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported citing sources.
Marshall hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2018, but has 418 combined tackles over seven seasons in his pro career.
The Nevada product signed with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2019 offseason, but was a part of final cuts ahead of Week 1.
Marshall was a starter on the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium, making five tackles. He also appeared in the Broncos' Super Bowl XLVIII loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
The 49ers did bring in edge rusher Samson Ebukam to the outside linebacker spot this offseason, but it never hurts to add a veteran with multiple Super Bowl appearances to your organization, if the 49ers indeed end up signing Marshall.