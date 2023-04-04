NFL rumors: Boston College WR Zay Flowers to visit Patriots before draft

Report: Boston College WR Zay Flowers to visit Patriots before draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston College had a disappointing 2022 season with a 3-9 record and no bowl game appearance, but the Eagles did have one of the best wide receivers in the nation.

Zay Flowers tallied 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns over 12 games last season. These stats would stand out at any school, but the fact that Flowers was so productive as the only Eagles player who opposing defenses needed to gameplan against is quite impressive.

Flowers is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 27 in Kansas City.

The New England Patriots are one team that might target a wide receiver with the No 14 pick in Round 1, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they will host Flowers for a pre-draft visit Wednesday.

Flowers is the No. 2 wide receiver on ESPN's 2023 draft prospect rankings. The only wideout ranked ahead of him is Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Patriots could have several options at pick No. 14 if they seriously consider taking a wide receiver. In addition to Flowers, other top wideouts who could be available include USC's Jordan Addison, TCU's Quentin Johnston and Smith-Njigba.

It's no secret the Patriots need more elite talent on offense, including the wide receiver position. A failure to surround quarterback Mac Jones with enough playmakers at the skill positions was among the reasons why the team's offense took a step back in 2022.

The Patriots have plenty of other roster needs to potentially address in the first round, including offensive tackle and cornerback. But if a player of Flowers' caliber is available at No. 14, the Patriots should seriously consider drafting him.