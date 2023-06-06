NFL Rumors: Bill O'Brien would be 'on board' with Patriots signing DeAndre Hopkins

Report: Bill O'Brien would be 'on board' with Pats signing Hopkins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When discussing the possibility of DeAndre Hopkins joining the New England Patriots, the star wide receiver's rocky relationship with Bill O'Brien during their time together in Houston comes up as a potential roadblock.

Perhaps that has been overstated.

The Patriots reportedly are on the list of teams -- which includes the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills -- that have expressed interest in Hopkins, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on May 26. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, O'Brien would be "on board" with New England signing him.

“At this point, I’d say both (Chiefs and Bills) would sign him only at a discount,” Breer wrote on Monday. “The Chiefs gave money that would’ve gone to Hopkins to left tackle Donovan Smith. The Bills traded up for Dalton Kincaid, lessening their need for a chain-moving receiver and giving them another mouth to feed in an offense that has to get the ball plenty to Stefon Diggs.

“Who does that leave? Well, I think now that the price has dropped and a draft pick won’t be involved, the Patriots are worth considering. Despite perception out there, my sense is that O’Brien would be plenty on board with, not against, signing Hopkins (and Hopkins had his most productive years playing for O’Brien in Houston). The Browns are another team that’s been connected to him, because of Hopkins’s relationship with Deshaun Watson, but as it stands right now, I’d say that one’s unlikely.”

Hopkins reportedly is looking for a contract similar to Odell Beckham Jr.'s one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, which is worth $ 15 million guaranteed and another $ 3 million in incentives.

The five-time Pro Bowler, who turns 31 on Tuesday, tallied 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons with Arizona. While he may no longer be the elite wideout he once was, he would immediately slot in as the No. 1 target Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has lacked through his first two NFL seasons.

It could be a while before Hopkins decides on his next destination. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports he has set minicamp as "a soft deadline" and training camp "a harder deadline" to sign.