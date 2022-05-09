NFL Rumors: Bill O'Brien attended Patriots' voluntary offseason program

Report of Bill O'Brien attending Patriots' workouts raises eyebrows originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill O'Brien is remaining in his post as Alabama's offensive coordinator. He's not leaving Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide to join a New England Patriots team that hasn't named an official replacement for departed offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Right?

While that does appear to be the case, ESPN's Mike Reiss noted that O'Brien showed his face in Foxboro last week. From Reiss' weekend notes column:

"Bill Belichick previously said the Patriots' coaching staff was likely complete, but that doesn't mean visitors won't be welcomed at various times -- and Belichick's network is deep. Along those lines, players took note of current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien on the field at Gillette Stadium last week at the voluntary offseason program."

O'Brien and Belichick go way back, as O'Brien spent five years on New England's staff from 2007 to 2011 and was the Patriots' offensive coordinator in 2011. As Reiss notes, O'Brien certainly isn't the first Patriots alum to be spotted on the Gillette Stadium practice fields despite holding another job -- for example, Tedy Bruschi made a guest appearance in Foxboro last year after taking a job with his alma mater, Arizona.

But O'Brien's presence is notable because many believed he was the logical choice to fill McDaniels' void as New England's next offensive coordinator. Instead, O'Brien apparently committed himself to his current job at Alabama, while Belichick seems content to rely on some combination of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Nick Caley (and himself?) to run New England's offense in 2022.

It seems highly unlikely that O'Brien would ditch Saban (a close friend of Belichick's) to join the Patriots at this stage. But Belichick clearly has maintained his relationship with the Dorchester, Mass., native, and if New England's offense scuffles under its current setup in 2022, expect to hear O'Brien's name again during the 2023 offseason.