NFL rumors: Bill Belichick 'hates' jersey number rule, voted against it

Report: Belichick 'hates' jersey number rule, Pats voted against it

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't the only high-profile person in the NFL opposed to the new jersey number rule approved Wednesday.

His former head coach is against it, too.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Friday that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick "hates" the rule change. Therefore, it's no surprise that Florio also reported the Patriots were among "four of five" teams believed to have voted against it.

The rule change allows, among other things, defensive players (linebackers and defensive backs) and skill position players on offense (running backs, wide receivers, etc.) to wear numbers in the single digits. We often see running backs and wide receivers use single-digit jersey numbers in college football but not the pros. This will change beginning with the 2021 season.

Brady expressed his frustration at the new rule multiple times on social media earlier this week.

"Good luck trying to block the right people now!" Brady wrote on his Instagram story. “Going to make for a lot of bad football."

It remains to be seen how this rule change will impact the league's on-field product. Maybe there could be a little bit of an adjustment period at first, but these players will eventually figure it out.