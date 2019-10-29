NFL rumors: Bill Belichick endorsed Michael Bennett in talks with Cowboys coach

The New England Patriots traded Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys last week, and he came with an endorsement from Pats head coach Bill Belichick.

ESPN's Jori Epstein provided Tuesday an interesting detail on the talks between Belichick and Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett prior to the trade.

New Cowboys DE Michael Bennett was suspended in his last week as Patriots for conduct detrimental to team.



But Bill Belichick endorsed Bennett in conversations with Jason Garrett before deal.



The Patriots received a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Cowboys in exchange for Bennett. That pick could become a 2021 sixth-rounder if Bennett is on Dallas' 53-man roster for at least four games this season.

Bennett was acquired by the Patriots in March as part of a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. He didn't play as many snaps as predicted through the Patriots' first six games. The team's depth and overall defensive scheme were among the reasons for Bennett's decreased snap count.

The 33-year-old veteran also was suspended for New England's Week 7 game against the New York Jets for conduct detrimental to the team. Bennett, in a statement to ESPN regarding his suspension, noted he had a "philosophical disagreement" with his position coach, Bret Bielema, that led to him being suspended.

Bielema was asked about that disagreement Tuesday.

"I think the part that I love about being a defensive line coach here in New England is working with smart, tough, dependable players, and Mike was that guy," Bielema said. "He was a guy that was in a role that it kind of changed every week, from that first game to last week. The part that he really continued to demonstrate was Mike is a guy that believes in himself and his abilities, and there is definitely no doubt in my mind that those will be successful for him in the future again."

Bennett played fairly well for the Patriots when he saw the field, and there's little doubt he will make a positive impact on the Cowboys defense as Dallas vies for the NFC East title.

