NFL rumors: Bill Belichick 'does nothing but rave about Cam Newton'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL rumors: Belichick 'does nothing but rave about Newton' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton is set to be a free agent this offseason.

After spending a year with the New England Patriots and leading them to a 7-9 record, many anticipated that he would be moving on to another team while the Patriots look for a long-term replacement for Tom Brady.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Would anything really change if Cam Newton returned to the Patriots? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

However, the latest buzz indicates that a reunion between Newton and the Patriots may be possible. And there's one main reason for that: Bill Belichick appears to be a fan of Newton.

According to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, Belichick was pleased with Newton's effort in 2020 and has only one concern about his abilities moving forward.

Multiple sources who have spoken with Belichick this offseason said he does nothing but rave about Newton and the effort the quarterback put forth in 2020. The only problem Belichick is concerned with is Newton’s arm strength, with Newton having suffered multiple shoulder injuries in the last five years.

Ben Volin, The Boston Globe

Volin also reports that while Newton could return to the Patriots, his contract would have to be cheap. Also, the Patriots could still select a quarterback early in the 2021 NFL Draft if they do bring Newton back.

This all certainly makes sense. Newton has always been well-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his work ethic, and that's part of the reason that the Patriots had him start all 15 games that he was healthy for.

While there are concerns about Newton's arm strength, it's not the only thing to blame for his tough passing performance. The Patriots receiving corps was arguably the worst in the league, so perhaps with better weapons surrounding him, Newton will be able to post better numbers.

It's also worth noting that the free-agent quarterback crop isn't exactly strong. And while the 2021 NFL Draft class has five potential first-round picks at QB, the Patriots may not be positioned to land any of them without trading up. As such, they might not want to take a chance and wait until April to target an unproven quarterback.

Curran: Can Cam's pitch to return persuade the Patriots?

The Patriots will start getting some answers to their QB conundrum when free agency opens on March 17. For now, the main takeaway is this. By no means is it a foregone conclusion that Newton will be back in Foxboro, but a return is in the realm of possibility.

Recommended Stories

  • Mel Kiper Jr. compares 2021 NFL Draft quarterback prospect Mac Jones to Tom Brady

    Not many college quarterbacks perform well enough to draw Tom Brady comparisons, but that's exactly what Alabama's Mac Jones has done after his prolific 2020 campaign.

  • NFL Wire mock draft sends versatile DB prospect to 49ers

    TCU DB Trevon Moehrig could fill a number of draft needs for the 49ers if the pick him in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Ranking the top five defensive line prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft

    The Patriots aren't imposing on the defensive line and have some key players there -- Adam Butler and Deatrich Wise -- set to hit free agency. If they invest a high draft pick in a defensive, these would represent their top five options.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Curtis Samuel viewed as an intriguing fit for Jags

    Gil Brandt points out many reasons why the Jags and Curtis Samuel are a intriguing fit as free agency approaches.

  • Ex-Jazz F Elijah Millsap says he's doubtful NBA investigation into racism allegations will be fair

    Millsap doubled down on what he claims Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey said to him.

  • Josh Gordon making comeback with Fan Controlled Football, joining Johnny Manziel's team

    Josh Gordon will soon play organized football for the first time in two years.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 02/28/2021

  • 2020 Rookie report: Undrafted free agents

    The Lions didn't get much from the UDFA class last year

  • Jacksonville native, former Jag Louis Nix, passes away at age 29

    A former Jag and Jacksonville native, Louis Nix, has passed away at the age of 29 after going missing on Wednesday.

  • Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown

    It was the fifth singles ATP crown for the world number 15 and follows his success on the hardcourts of Tokyo in 2017. The 30-year-old got off to a poor start against Spaniard Bautista Agut in Sunday's match at Court Patrice Dominguez when he lost a tight opening set to the top seed. Goffin regained focus to dominate the contest thereafter and came away with a victory in which he fired 13 aces and converted four out of seven breakpoints.

  • Report: Seahawks bring Carl Smith back to coaching staff

    Quarterback Russell Wilson has issues with the Seahawks and the team has reportedly rehired one of his former coaches as they try to plot a course for the future. Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com reports that Carl “Tater” Smith is rejoining the team. Smith was the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2011-2017 and associate head coach to [more]

  • Power puncher Jairzinho Rozenstruik stresses patience in UFC's crowded heavyweight division

    The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.

  • UFC Vegas 20 results: Cyril Gane puts on striking clinic in win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik

    The UFC Vegas 20 results are in, as the UFC heavyweight division continues to take shape at the top end. Number seven ranked Ciryl Gane is likely to move up in the rankings after putting on a dominant performance against number four ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Saturday night. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane cruises to victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik Gane utilized his reach advantage to successfully and decisively outstrike Rozenstruik from the outside. The Frenchman’s output through five rounds was enough to double a rather gunshy Rozenstruik in both total strikes and significant strikes. Despite some fans considering the main event as underwhelming, Gane put the heavyweight division on notice. He clearly outstruck an outstanding kickboxer in Rozenstruik, and also showcased his abilities in the clinch along with impressive takedown offense. With the unanimous decision victory, one can assume Gane will ascend to a top five ranking in the heavyweight division once the rankings are released this week. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane dominates Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev takes decision win over Nikita Krylov Magomed Ankalaev continued his rise up the light heavyweight rankings after a hard-fought victory over accomplished veteran Nikita Krlyov in the co-main event. Krylov started the fight with an impressive output, narrowly outstriking Ankalaev and controlling a solid amount of clinch work to seemingly take the first round. Ankalaev switched to a higher gear in the final two rounds, however, taking Krylov down three times and outstriking him on the feet and maintaining ground control with frequent ground strikes. Ankalaev’s redeeming performance in rounds two and three secured the unanimous decision victory for the 28-year-old Russian contender. UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Nikita Krylov UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz’s calf kicks neutralize a game Jimmie Rivera Pedro Munhoz put on an impressive performance, defeating Jimmie Rivera in the Fight of the Night and redeemed a loss from their first fight that took place in 2015. The story of all three rounds was an impressive output of calf kicks from Munhoz that compromised Rivera’s lead leg. While the calf kicks decided the majority of the fight, it was still an incredibly entertaining fight with both fighters trading heavy shots with frequent output. At the conclusion of the fight, Munhoz took home the unanimous decision victory. UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz defeats Jimmie Rivera TRENDING > Rankings Review: Heavyweight shake-up UFC Vegas 20 results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane def Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev def Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Montana De La Rosa ruled majority draw (28-27, 28-28, 28-28)Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz def Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder -- CANCELLEDFeatherweight Bout: Alex Caceres def Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises def Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov () -- CANCELLEDWomen’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis def Sabina Mazo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)Bantamweight Bout: Ronnie Lawrence def Vince Cachero by TKO (punches) at 2:38, R3Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def Max Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Pedro Munhoz wants TJ Dillashaw after UFC Vegas 20 victory (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Retired Clemson DE says a normal jog can take his breath away due to lingering COVID-19 effects

    Foster said his doctors found him to be "allergic to pretty much everything in the environment right now."

  • Dana White skips post-fight presser as Ciryl Gane's hype train slows

    “Everybody’s talking about Gane being this big contender, but look what Francis Ngannou did to Rozenstruik,” White said. “This was his coming out party and his chance to show the world who he is. He won, but let’s leave it at that. He won.”

  • Lakers look to exact revenge in rematch vs. Warriors

    That was evident when the Lakers lost all four games Schroder missed due to the NBA's health and safety protocols before they ended the skid Friday in a 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. "Just to have him back in our lineup and have him back in our locker room just means so much to our team," said LeBron James, who had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists against the Blazers. Schroder is expected to be in the mix again when the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

  • Mavs end Nets' 8-game run as Porzingis returns, Irving sits

    NEW YORK (AP) With one star back for Dallas and another one sidelined for Brooklyn, the NBA's longest winning streak was halted rather easily. Luka Doncic scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 18 in his return from injury and the Mavericks snapped the Nets' eight-game run with a 115-98 victory Saturday night. James Harden had 29 points for the Nets, but only four after halftime while playing as Brooklyn's solo superstar with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sidelined.

  • Popyrin fights back to win maiden ATP title in Singapore

    Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik -- who is still searching for his first title -- a fourth defeat in a final. "We put in a lot of hard work in pre-season and it's paying off," Popyrin said in an on-court interview. The 21-year-old, who upset Marin Cilic in the last-four, made a slow start and dropped the opening set but produced an instant response, breaking Bublik's serve three times in the second to hand out a rare bagel.

  • Buccaneers QB coach: Tom Brady came to Tampa to match what Peyton Manning did in Denver

    Peyton Manning has been out of the NFL for five years, but his accomplishments are still apparently haunting Tom Brady.

  • Seeing Sunday red: Here are the golfers honoring Tiger Woods with iconic look

    The golf world wore red shirts and black pants to honor Tiger Woods on Sunday.