NFL rumors: Bengals OT Jonah Williams requests trade

Report: OT Jonah Williams requests trade from Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cincinnati Bengals brought in a notable offensive tackle, and now another one apparently wants out.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Jonah Williams has requested a trade.

The Bengals drafted Williams 11th overall in the first round of the 2019 draft, but he missed the entire 2019 season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder. From there, he started 10 games in 2020 and 16 games in each of the last two seasons.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense have thrived in Williams’ two full seasons as a starter. They reached the Super Bowl in 2021 and were on the verge of another Super Bowl berth in 2022 before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Williams saw a noticeable dip in 2022, though. He went from eight sacks allowed and a 77.1 PFF grade in 2021 to 12 sacks allowed and a 61.2 PFF grade in 2022.

Cincinnati made a splash by adding Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency. The team reeled in the four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion with a four-year, $64 million deal.

As far as Williams’ contract, the Bengals exercised Williams’ fifth-year option last offseason, setting him up for a $12.6 million payday in 2023 before he hits unrestricted free agency.