NFL rumors: Ben Garland, 49ers agree to one-year deal to return as backup

The 49ers on Wednesday reportedly agreed to terms to re-sign backup center Ben Garland on a one-year deal.

The agreement will pay Garland $2.25 million for the 2020 season, reported the NFL Network, citing a source.

Garland figured to be high on the 49ers' priority list to return to the club due to his versatility and value.

Garland served as the 49ers' backup at both guard positions and center before he was forced into the line as the team's starting center for the final three regular-season games and all three games in the postseason.

Garland took over after Weston Richburg sustained season-ending torn patellar tendon in his knee in the team's Dec. 8 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Garland serves as a veteran insurance policy as Richburg rehabilitates from the severe injury. Richberg's timetable for returning to the practice field is not known.

