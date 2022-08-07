NFL rumors: Bears WR N'Keal Harry appears to have severe ankle injury

Report: Bears WR N'Keal Harry appears to have severe ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

N'Keal Harry is hoping to revive his career with the Chicago Bears, but an ankle injury might put that goal on pause for a bit.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the 23-year-old wide receiver has an ankle issue that appears to be severe, although more tests are needed to determine the exact severity.

Harry came into training camp motivated to be an important part of the Bears passing attack.

He was a first-round pick (32nd overall) of the New England Patriots in 2019 but never lived up to expectations in three years under head coach Bill Belichick. The former Arizona State star tallied just 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 career games with the Patriots. They traded him to the Bears in May for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

Given the weakness of the Bears' wide receiver corps, it was possible for Harry to move up the depth chart during camp and the preseason. Chicago needs all the pass-catching help it can get.

Unfortunately for Harry, injuries are not a new problem for him. He missed a bunch of games with the Patriots due to injury, including his rookie campaign when he was sidelined for nine of 16 regular season matchups.

Harry has a good opportunity with the Bears, he just needs to stay healthy and get on the field. Hopefully for Harry, this injury won't keep him off the field for very long.