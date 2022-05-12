Bears add needed WR depth with Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis signings

Bears add much-needed WR depth by signing Sharpe, Pettis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Eberflus said last Friday at rookie minicamp that he and general manager Ryan Poles would continue to add to the Bears' roster as they saw fit.

The Bears made two much-needed additions to the wide receiver room Wednesday. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears agreed to a one-year contract with Tajae Sharpe, and Dante Pettis broke the news of his agreement to come to Chicago on Twitter.

Free agent WR Tajae Sharpe is signing a one-year deal with the #Bears, source said. Added post-draft depth and more. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 11, 2022

thank you Lord ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ year 5 lets goooo ðŸ»â¬‡ï¸ #ChiTown ðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/7UAk9FXELm — dante (@dmainy_13) May 12, 2022

Sharpe, 27, caught 25 passes for 230 yards in 15 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons. For his career, Sharpe has caught 117 passes for 1,398 yards and eight touchdowns.

His best season came in 2016 when he caught 41 passes for 522 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans.

Pettis, 26, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of 2018 NFL Draft. The Washington product never lived up to his draft slot in the Bay Area, catching 38 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns in 28 games with the Niners. Pettis has spent the last season-and-a-half with the New York Giants, but he only played in five games during his time with Big Blue, catching 14 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Sharpe and Pettis join a Bears wide receivers room that includes Darnell Mooney, Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, and Dazz Newsome.

