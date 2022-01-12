NFL Rumors: Bears request to interview Patriots exec Eliot Wolf

Report: Bears show interest in top Patriots exec for GM role originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Could the Chicago Bears hire an assistant coach and an executive away from the New England Patriots?

The Bears have requested permission to interview Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf for their general manager job, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Chicago has openings at GM and head coach after firing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy this week. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently reported that Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is expected to be "in the mix" for the Bears head coach job, so it appears the Bears could have interest in two Patriots employees.

Wolf, the son of Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf, has been with the Patriots since 2020, serving as a scouting consultant and a key member of New England's brain trust as the team took a more "collaborative" front-office approach last offseason.

The 39-year-old is very familiar with the NFC North, having spent 14 seasons in the Green Bay Packers' front office from 2004 to 2017. Wolf will have plenty of competition, though, as Chicago has also submitted interview requests for six other GM candidates, per reports.