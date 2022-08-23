Bears cut Dazz Newsome, four others in flurry of roster moves

Bears cut Dazz, four others in flurry of roster moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dazz Newsome got off to a good start in training camp, but the wide receiver's inconsistencies were too much for the Bears' new front office and coaching staff to overlook.

On Tuesday, the Bears waived Newsome, fullback Jake Bargas, defensive lineman Lacale London and defensive back Bopete Keyes. The Bears also terminated the contract of offensive lineman Julien Davenport to get their roster down to 80, which was required by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

After the first two weeks of camp, Newsome appeared firmly in the running to earn the sixth and final receiver spot on the Bears' roster. But the return of Tajae Sharpe from the NFI list and Newsome's misadventures on special teams in the first two preseason games put him behind the eight ball. A big drop on a deep from Trevor Siemian during Sunday's practice likely was the final straw.

With Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr., Byron Pringle, Sharpe, Dante Pettis, and N'Keal Harry in the picture, Newsome's path to a roster spot was blocked at both receiver and returner. Jones and Pettis both are better options than Newsome at punt returner, which was the North Carolina product's best shot to make the roster.

