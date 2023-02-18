NFL rumors: Bears release Al-Quadin Muhammad, create more salary cap space

How Bears releasing Muhammad impacts salary cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' defensive line overhaul began Friday when the club released veteran defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

The Bears signed Muhammad to a two-year, $8 million contract last offseason with $3.3 million in guarantees. By releasing Muhammad before June 1, the Bears will incur a $500,000 dead cap penalty but save $3.96 million in salary cap space, per Spotrac.

Muhammad, 28, had a disappointing season in Chicago. He recorded just one sack and 15 solo tackles in 16 games for the Bears. He created only 19 pressures.

The Bears brought Muhammad in last offseason due to his familiarity with head coach Matt Eberflus' system and the H.I.T.S (hustle, intensity, takeaways, smart football) principle. The Bears wanted a veteran on the defensive side of the ball to help set the tone during the offseason program, showing other players what the new staff expected of them on a daily basis.

But Muhammad's on-field production wasn't enough to warrant keeping him around in 2023, and the Bears open up a little more valuable cap space by cutting bait with him.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!