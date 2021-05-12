NFL Rumors: Bears-Lions to play on Thanksgiving again

Bears-Lions to play on Thanksgiving again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears will be spending Thanksgiving away from home again. According to 2021 NFL schedule leaks and rumors, the Bears will play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in the holiday game.

Bill Zimmerman first reported the matchup and Danny Parkins, who accurately reported the Bears would open the season against the Rams on Sunday Night Football, confirmed the report.

It will be the third time in four years the Bears have played the Lions on Thanksgiving. The Bears won the 2018 and 2019 match ups.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has dominated the Lions in his time in Chicago.

The 2021 Lions will look different however. Head coach Matt Patricia is gone and the Lions traded long-time quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff.

The 2021 Bears will also look different. Mitch Trubisky is gone, and the Bears will be starting either Andy Dalton or rookie Justin Fields at quarterback. Rookie offensive lineman Teven Jenkins will likely be at left tackle after the Bears released Charles Leno.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!