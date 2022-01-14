NFL Rumors: Bears interview Brian Flores for head coach position

NFL Rumors: Bears complete interview with Brian Flores originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brian Flores is officially in the mix to become the next Chicago Bears head coach.

Only four days after being fired by the Miami Dolphins, Flores reportedly completed an interview for the Bears' head coaching job on Friday. Chicago also interviewed New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for its GM position, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bears completed interviews with general manager candidate Jeff Ireland and head coach candidate Brian Flores. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2022

The Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace on Monday after their 6-11 season. Nagy went 22-27 in three years with Chicago while Flores went 24-25 with Miami during the same span.

Flores also is considered a strong candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching position, but New England Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo reportedly is the frontrunner for the gig.