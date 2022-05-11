NFL rumors: Bears hosting wide receiver Keith Kirkwood for visit

Report: Bears hosting free-agent WR Kirkwood for visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are comfortable with their wide receiving corps, but head coach Matt Eberflus has said the roster remains in flux and that they are always looking to get better. They'll get a look at a possible addition Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Bears are bringing in free-agent wide receiver Keith Kirkwood for a visit.

Former Saintsâ€™ and Panthersâ€™ WR Keith Kirkwood is visiting the Bears today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2022

Kirkwood, 27, entered the NFL in 2018. He played in nine games for the New Orleans Saints across two seasons before joining the Carolina Panthers. Kirkwood played in four games for Carolina over the past two seasons.

In his career, Kirkwood has caught 17 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Kirkwood could provide depth and contribute on special teams, but he won't be an impact addition to the receiver room if he joins the Bears.

