NFL Rumors: Bears hire Ryan Poles as GM despite interest in Patriots exec

The Chicago Bears are hiring a general manager with a Boston-area connection, but he doesn't work for the New England Patriots.

Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles has accepted the Bears' offer to be their next GM, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

The 36-year-old was an offensive lineman at Boston College before signing with Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2008. He quickly transitioned to a front office role, however, getting his start in Kansas City as a player personnel assistant under former Patriots executive Scott Pioli.

Poles has risen through the Chiefs' player personnel ranks over the past 13 seasons, assuming his executive director role in 2021.

Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf interviewed for the Bears' GM job last week and was one of three finalists expected to get a second interview, per Rapoport. While he's now out of the running for that position, the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings also have GM openings that could present opportunities for Wolf and fellow Patriots executive Dave Ziegler.

Chicago also needs a head coach, and it will be interesting to see whether Poles reaches out to Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. While Mayo isn't among the current list of Bears coaching finalists, he's an attractive name on the head coach market and was expected to be "in the mix" for the Chicago job earlier this offseason.