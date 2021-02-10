NFL rumors: Bears and Colts not only teams who called about Carson Wentz

Bears, Colts reportedly not only teams who called about Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In the last few days, the Colts and Bears have clearly emerged as the top two potential landing spots for Carson Wentz, but it seems like some other teams are at least keeping watch.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was on the John Kincade Show on 97.5 The Fanatic on Wednesday morning and was asked about interest from other teams.

“This is what I can tell you,” Schefter said. “The Bears and Colts are not the only teams, not by a long shot, that have called about Carson Wentz. Now, is there a team that’s willing to step up? I don’t know the answer to that. I don’t know. Is there a team that’s laying in wait? I don’t know. I know they’ve gotten enough interest from enough teams.

“I would say there are, that I could count, that I know, at least two or three other teams that have called. Doesn’t mean they’re in or not in, but they’ve called to see what it would take. And you wait to see if one of them is going to step up in the end or not.”

OK, so how real is this? It’s hard to know. Because, sure, teams make calls but that doesn’t really let us know their level of interest in Wentz. However, it seems possible that there’s a team keeping an eye on the situation, ready to pounce if the price lowers a tad.

The Colts and Bears are clearly atop the list for now, but NJ.com’s Mike Kaye reported the trade market for Wentz has cooled some as the Eagles have stayed firm on their asking price. That report also says the Bears are growing impatient with the Eagles.

That leads us to this mailbag from the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, who was asked if the Bears are “all in” on Wentz. He says they’re not because they are keeping their options open.

Biggs also wrote, “It’s my feeling that the Philadelphia Eagles have been working overtime to drum up more interest in Wentz than is actually out there.”

Story continues

Yeah, that seems likely. Howie Roseman is pretty good at drumming up a market and this is a perfect chance to do it again. On Friday and Saturday, there seemed to be some major momentum building for the trade but since then, things have seemingly slowed down considerably.

Schefter on Wednesday morning stood by the ESPN report from the weekend that said the Eagles’ trade of Wentz could be as early as this week.

“I still think it could be this week. It doesn’t mean it will be this week,” he said. “But I still think it is absolutely trending in the direction of him getting traded. I still believe he’s getting traded. We’ll see if it’s today or tomorrow or Friday or into next week. But they’re gonna deal him.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube