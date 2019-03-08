NFL rumors: Bears approached by multiple teams about Jordan Howard trade originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Add another running back to the list who could be a potential target for the Raiders.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that multiple teams have approached the Bears about trading for tailback Jordan Howard.

Howard, 24, rushed for 935 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018, but split time with explosive running back Tarik Cohen in Chicago's backfield. Schefter writes that "questions remain as to whether [Howard] is a long-term fit in coach Matt Nagy's offense," so the trade rumors have begun to swirl.

Howard burst on the scene in 2016 as a rookie, rushing for 1,313 yards and making the Pro Bowl. But he has not been able to match those numbers since and is in the final year of his contract.

While the Raiders issued an RFA tender to running back Jalen Richard on Thursday, the team's other two running backs in 2018 -- Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin -- are unrestricted free agents.

The Raiders previously have been linked to former Steelers tailback Le'Veon Bell, wide receiver Antonio Brown, and many other high-profile players. They have the cap room (about $73 million, per OverTheCap.com), and the desire to make a "splash" after Gruden's first season in Oakland did not go according to plan.

So if Lynch and Martin leave in free agency and Bell signs elsewhere, perhaps a trade for Howard could be in the cards.

Because with Gruden and these Raiders, you never know. As Kevin Garnet infamously said, "Anything is posssssssible!"