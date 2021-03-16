NFL rumors: Bears, 49ers interested in free agent QB Andy Dalton

Garafolo: Bears are 'in on' free agent QB Andy Dalton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another quarterback has been added to the list of potential starters for the Bears.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Bears "are in on" former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton.

Dalton, who spent his first nine seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, started nine of 11 games in 2020 with the Cowboys. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Dalton suited up last season after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Week 5 against the New York Giants.

NFL insider Ian Rappoport also said on NFL Network that Dalton is "generating significant interest" from teams like the Bears.

On NFL @RapSheet just said Chicago Bears have shown interest in Andy Dalton..he also said that Dalton is on a list with about every other QB that the #Bears have shown interest in FWIW — Bear Goggles On (@BearGogglesOn) March 15, 2021

Additionally, the San Francisco 49ers are a "strong contender" to get Dalton.

The 49ers currently have quarterbacks Josh Rosen, Josh Johnson and Illinois native Jimmy Garoppolo signed for this upcoming season, but with trade rumors circulating around Garoppolo, Dalton could be the next qb the 49ers take on to compete for first string.

The Bears have generated a lot of news lately surrounding potential quarterback options. Two big names on the list are Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson. There has been much back and forth if either of these two star-studded quarterbacks will leave their respective teams or suit up somewhere else (*cough, Chicago, cough) this season.

With 10 seasons under his belt, the three-time Pro Bowler (2011, 2014, 2016) Dalton could be the veteran QB to whip the Bears into shape.

