NFL rumors: Arden Key, ex-Raider, making free-agent 49ers visit

Report: Free agent Key, former Raider, visiting 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers always are looking for depth along the defensive line, and are continuing to do so ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning, citing a source, that the 49ers are hosting former Raiders defensive end Arden Key on a visit.

A possible pre-Draft addition? The #49ers are hosting former #Raiders pass-rusher Arden Key on a visit today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2021

Key, 24, played 14 games last season for the Raiders but failed to record a sack. He did have 15 tackles, two passes defensed and 11 QB hits.

Through three seasons, Key has just three sacks, 26 QB hits and eight tackles for loss.

The Raiders selected Key in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He never got it going with the Silver and Black. Key was cut by the Raiders last Friday.

The 49ers added to their pass rush this offseason, and the return of Nick Bosa will give them a big boost. But they're always looking for more help along the D-line.

