NFL rumors: Antonio Brown's text messages enraged Patriots owner Robert Kraft

In the span of about two weeks, Antonio Brown has worn out his welcome with two different teams.

The latest divorce came on Friday when the New England Patriots decided enough is enough and released the embattled wide receiver.

The Athletic reported Friday, citing sources, that Brown's harrassing text messages to an accuser enraged Patriots owner Robert Kraft so much that he stopped a business trip to call coach Bill Belichick.

Together, Kraft and Belichick decided to cut Brown, The Athletic reported.

In the wake of a story published by Sports Illustrated earlier in the week, Brown sent a series of "intimidating" group text messages to the artist, who came forward for the story. In 2017, she had been hired by Brown to paint a mural of him for his house.

Brown is facing accusations of sexual assault and misconduct from the artist and his former trainer. None of the allegations were known when the Patriots signed Brown.

Earlier in the week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, citing a source, that if Kraft had known about the accusations against Brown, he never would have approved the signing of the wide receiver.

For Kraft, Brown's latest actions were the final straw.

As for the Raiders, owner Mark Davis, coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock have to be glad Brown isn't their problem anymore.

They rid themselves of the Brown saga two weeks ago, and it's clear that they made the right decision.

Brown is talented, but all of his actions over the last few months, not just the recent text messages, should enrage everybody.

