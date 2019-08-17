NFL rumors: Antonio Brown's quest to wear preferred helmet hits a snag

Antonio Brown's camp thought the superstar receiver's quest to wear his preferred helmet was nearing its end.

Not so fast, apparently.

Brown wants to wear a Schutt Air Advantage helmet, a version of headgear he has worn, in one model or another, since high school. It has been discontinued and is more than 10 years old, making it ineligible for certification.

Brown was told he could use the Schutt Air Advantage if he could find one made less than 10 years ago. He would then have to get it re-conditioned and re-certified.

The star Raiders receiver crowd sourced his helmet search, and found some that were made more recently.

The NFL tested a helmet made in 2010 that Brown's camp submitted and, according to Pro Football Talk, the helmet failed the test. Brown was reportedly told of the failure on Saturday. Brown also has one from 2014 that was certified by an independent body, but it has not yet been recently tested by the NFL.

Per source . . . .

Good news: Antonio Brown found a Schutt AiR Advantage made in 2014.

Bad news: The NFL changed its position, requiring the helmet to be tested.

Expected news: The helmet failed.





— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 17, 2019

PFT also reports that Brown will continue his quest to wear the helmet he prefers.

Minor clarification: The helmet that was certified by NOCSAE but then separately tested by the NFL was made in 2010. Brown also found an AiR Advantage helmet made in 2014, which has yet to be tested by the NFL. Brown's representatives now presume that any AiR Advantage will fail. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 17, 2019

The receiver, who squashed all talk of retirement over this helmet issue, said Thursday night that he would work within the system to get a helmet that works for him.

"I'm still trying helmets right now," Brown said after the Raiders beat Arizona in their preseason game. "As long as the league certifies them, those are the ones I'm trying out. I'm trying out every one I have. There have been a lot of great fans sending helmets. I'm just following protocol, man. I'm just excited to be back. You'll be seeing a lot of me here shortly. I'm just excited to be around my teammates in the building and reached the shared goals we're here to achieve."

NFL rumors: Antonio Brown's quest to wear preferred helmet hits a snag originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area