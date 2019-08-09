NFL rumors: Antonio Brown's helmet at center of 'disconnect' with Raiders

Antonio Brown has an issue but it's not one a pediatrist can solve.

Brown only has taken part in one training camp practice due to a reported case of "extreme frostbite" on his feet, but the Raiders receiver's issues apparently go well beyond some blisters and peeling skin.

Brown reportedly has "troubled" the Raiders for a while due to a fixation to wear a helmet that no longer is approved by the NFL, NFL.com's Mike Silver reported Friday, citing sources.

In a multi-tweet thread Silver told a story of how Brown's issue with the new league mandate to wear helmets that are NOCSAE certified has led to a "disconnect" with the team.

2) Brown's vocal resistance to the mandate, both during OTAs and shortly after his arrival in Napa, Calif. for training camp, has contributed to a disconnect with the team that acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last March... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

The helmet, which Brown wore during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is no longer NOCSAEW certified and that caused Brown to leave an OTA day in frustration after he asked for his old helmet and was told he couldn't have it.

Sources told Silver that Brown's displeasure with the rule could be "playing a role" in the seven-time Pro Bowler's choice to stay away from Napa.

According to Silver, Brown tried to sneak his old helmet onto the field both at OTAs and at the start of training camp before being told he was not allowed to wear that model. Brown has railed against the rules, citing that quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers get to wear helmets that also have not passed the impact test.

A report surfaced Wednesday that Brown had gone "radio silent" with the Raiders, and that appears to be the case.

16) "He's still freaking out about it," said one Raiders player. "He hasn't been here for awhile, and no one knows where he's at." ... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

Brown also has had issues with being late to meetings and paying attention during them, Silver reported.

19) Brown, according to witnesses, typically glances at the screens of several tablets and his smart phone during meetings, distracting himself by engaging in activities which include perusing his bank accounts and "liking" photos on Instagram... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

A source told Silver the bigger issue, obviously, is with Brown's feet, his helmet fixation and his going AWOL.

The Raiders star receiver has filed a grievance against the NFL in order to wear the helmet that he wants and not one that is mandated by the league, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing league sources. Schefter also reported that Brown's training camp absence has more to do with the helmet than his feet.

Brown is set to have a hearing as early as next week, per Schefter.

The Raiders have been putting on a good face in front of the cameras, but it appears AB hasn't been the good soldier they have been trumpeting.

