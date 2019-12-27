NFL rumors: Antonio Brown's ex-teammates didn't think he would play Week 1

The Raiders certainly expected Antonio Brown to be on the active roster for Week 1 of the NFL season, especially after trading a pair of draft picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers and signing themselves up to owe around $30 million in guaranteed money to the controversial wide receiver.

But after a saga featuring blistered feet, a misfit helmet, and alleged racial slurs directed at the team's general manager, AB demanded his release and found his way to the New England Patriots before being released after one game.

In a recent ESPN article from Jeremy Fowler, some of his former teammates in Pittsburgh didn't expect Brown to make it to the regular season with the Raiders.

Per Fowler:

With debts and legal issues piling up, Brown's three-year, $54 million deal with the Raiders ($30 million of it guaranteed) could have eased at least the financial hole in which he found himself. But when Brown signed that deal in March, some Steelers privately debated how long Brown would last without the generous concessions Tomlin made for the receiver. The consensus was that Brown wouldn't make it to Week 1 -- and that turned out to be right.

The embattled former All-Pro continues to be investigated by the NFL following a pair of sexual assault allegations levied against the 31-year-old just a few days after he signed with New England.

Brown, without question, is one of the most talented athletes in the world at his position, but his off-the-field exploits in tandem with his bizarre social media behavior likely mean we won't see a return to the field anytime soon for AB.

