NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown's accuser set to meet with the NFL on Monday

As Antonio Brown gets set to make his Patriots debut against the Dolphins Sunday, the women who accused him of rape and sexual assault earlier this week is scheduled to meet with the NFL on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport.

The NFL is attempting to ramp up its investigation of the allegations against Brown by meeting with Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, as well as Brown himself and an unnamed rookie NFL player who was in the house when the alegged events took place.

Brown was not placed on the commissioner's exempt list before Week 2 because he was not yet criminally charged or was not yet deemed to have violated league policy. The interviews conducted in the coming week should give us a good indication of Brown's status with the Patriots in the near future.

Rapoport notes that neither the NFL or the Patriots knew of the impending charges against Brown before he joined with the Patriots, and that if team had known, then owner Robert Kraft would have signed off on the signing.

In the meantime, Brown is expected to not just travel with the Patriots, but to get some time on the field. He participated in practice all week and according to Rapoport's story, the Patriots plan to "feed" the four-time All-Pro receiver against perhaps the worst team in football.

The Patriots and Dolphins will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

