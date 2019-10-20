NFL rumors: Antonio Brown's $30M contract grievance vs. Raiders hits snag

Antonio Brown is looking to get paid without ever suiting up for the Raiders, but it appears his case has hit a snag.

The troubled wide receiver filed multiple grievances against the Raiders in an attempt to recoup the $30 million in guaranteed money he lost when Oakland released him prior to the beginning of the season.

However, it appears Raiders owner Mark Davis kept the receipts.

The Raiders submitted text messages Brown sent to Davis that show the receiver requesting his release from the Raiders, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday.

Antonio Brown's grievance to recoup some his $30 million in guaranteed money took a hit in discovery when the @Raiders submitted multiple text messages from Brown to owner Mark Davis, asking for his release, per sources. The Raiders obliged Sept. 7. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 20, 2019

Tough look for AB.

Brown's short Raiders tenure was littered with insanity.

He arrived at training camp in Napa via hot air balloon. But the four-time All-Pro immediately was ruled out with a foot ailment that turned out to be frostbite from a cryochamber. Even once his feet healed, Brown rarely saw the field as he sat out because of multiple grievances with the NFL over the league's new helmet policy requiring him to wear a helmet that actually would protect his brain from the trauma inflicted on it while on the field.

After Brown missed walk-throughs and practices over the helmet issue, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock issued several fines to the receiver, causing him to confront Mayock at practice in a heated altercation in which Brown reportedly called Mayock a "cracker" and threatened to punch him.

Days later, Brown took to Instagram after another fine that voided the guaranteed money in his contract.

The Raiders capitulated, and Brown signed on with the Patriots and played one game for them before being released amidst sexual assault allegations. Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a federal civil lawsuit against Brown, accusing the receiver of sexually assaulting her on three different occasions. An anonymous woman then told Sports Illustrated that Brown also made unwanted sexual advances toward her, to which the receiver responded by sending her menacing and threatening text messages.

The Patriots released Brown the next day.

Brown filed multiple grievances against both the Raiders and Patriots in an attempt to receive all the money he believes he's owed. But it appears he won't be getting that $30 million from the Silver and Black.

