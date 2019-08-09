NFL rumors: Antonio Brown won't play football again without old helmet

The Raiders have an Antonio Brown problem.

The star wide receiver has only taken part in one training camp practice due to a reported case of "extreme frostbite" on his feet.

That reportedly is not the reason for his training camp absence, though. Brown reportedly is upset at new NFL rules that will make him wear a different helmet than his time in Pittsburgh.

The star wide receiver has informed the Raiders that he will not play football again without the old helmet, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing league sources.

Brown reportedly had a two-hour conference call with the NFL on Friday to argue why he should be able to wear his helmet, Schefter reported.

A decision could come as early as next week.

The Raiders have been putting on a good face about Brown ever since he arrived, trumpeting his work ethic and dedication to making the Silver and Black Super Bowl contenders again. It appears Brown has not been the good soldier he was billed as.

All of this should come as little surprise. Brown's diva antics are part of the reason he wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh and why the Raiders were able to get him for a handful of draft picks.

The happy honeymoon is over.

