Just when you thought the Antonio Brown helmet saga was over, it has new life.

Hours after Brown acknowledged that an arbitrator ruled against his case to use his old helmet, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that if the Raiders wide receiver can find a Schutt AiR Advantage helmet that is less than 10 years old, he can wear it in games this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Florio cites a source that says the NFL has approved this approach.

Per source NFL has approved this approach. Brown now must find a Schutt AiR Advantage that is less than 10 years old, and that fits him. https://t.co/H8EeGvH4iV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 13, 2019

The version of the Schutt AiR Advantage helmet that Brown currently possesses is more than 10 years old. The Schutt AiR Advantage was discontinued in 2011, so if Brown can find one of the last two models made, he can still wear it for a few more seasons.

[RELATED: Gruden played AB situation perfectly]

Michael Oliver, the executive director and general counsel of the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE), confirmed to Florio that it will recertify a Schutt AiR Advantage that is less than 10 years old.

So it appears Brown has a loophole if he wants to wear his preferred helmet in The Black Hole.

NFL rumors: Antonio Brown can wear desired helmet under specific condition originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area