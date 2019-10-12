NFL rumors: Antonio Brown wants return after league investigation ends

Antonio Brown's agent disputed the wide receiver's tweeted vow to never play in the NFL again last month. Now, Brown himself reportedly has, too.

Brown continues to "rigorously" train and "hopes to have his playing status cleared up in the next few weeks" by the NFL so he can sign with a team, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He won't sign with a team until he knows he would be allowed to play following an NFL investigation, Fowler's sources said.

The 31-year-old remains under investigation after he was accused of sexual lawsuit in a federal lawsuit in Florida and of making unwanted sexual advances towards an artist he hired to paint a mural in his Pennsylvania home. The league has not yet spoken with Brown, according to Fowler, and a source told him they will even though Brown currently is a free agent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The New England Patriots released Brown on Sept. 20, a day after Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko reported that Brown sent intimidating group text messages to the aforementioned artist. Brown's time in New England lasted fewer than two weeks, and he played in one game with the Partiots.

[RELATED: How Raiders are building offense around Jacobs, elite run game]

The latter didn't even happen with the Raiders -- preseason or otherwise -- after Oakland traded a third- and fifth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the four-time All-Pro. Brown ultimately requested his release from the Raiders after the team voided his contract guarantees following an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock. The receiver was upset the team fined him for missing practice and walk-through.

Story continues

The Steelers, Raiders and Patriots all have some of Brown's dead money on the books in 2019, but Oakland and New England might not be off the hook beyond that. Brown reportedly filed grievances with the Raiders and Patriots last week, totaling over $40 million.

Related content from TMZ Sports

Rihanna turned down Super Bowl for Kap: 'I couldn't be a sellout'

Antonio Brown looks in great shape working out at police field

Kevin Durant says the Knicks aren't a 'cool' team anymore

Swaggy P blames Instagram for hurting Carmelo's NBA chances







NFL rumors: Antonio Brown wants return after league investigation ends originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area