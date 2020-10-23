NFL rumors: Antonio Brown to visit Buccaneers, both sides 'highly motivated' to reach deal

Nick Goss

Could we Antonio Brown reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Brown reportedly will visit the Buccaneers this weekend and "both sides are highly motivated to reach an agreement," according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The Seattle Seahawks are another team "in the mix" for Brown, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but he reports the Buccaneers are the favorites to land the former All-Pro wideout.

It could be a one-year deal for Brown, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Brown was signed by the New England Patriots in September of 2019 and played one game with Brady -- a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins -- before being released by the team before its Week 3 matchup last season.

In July, the 32-year-old wide receiver was suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of the 2020 season as a result of multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy.

The Buccaneers already have a lot of weapons on offense, especially at the wide receiver position. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are arguably the league's top wide receiver duo. Second-year wideout Scotty Miller also has emerged as a reliable target and ranks second on the team in receiving yards this season.

But despite all of this talent, you can never have enough depth at the skill positions.

There's no question Brown is an extraordinary talent. He's been one of the league's best wide receivers over the last 10 years. The real concern is whether he can stay out of trouble off the field. If Brown is able to do that and play a meaningful role for the Bucs, Brady's offense is going to be very difficult to slow down.