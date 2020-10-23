NFL rumors: Antonio Brown to visit Buccaneers, both sides 'highly motivated' to reach deal

Report: Antonio Brown to visit Bucs, both sides 'highly motivated' to reach deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Could we Antonio Brown reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Brown reportedly will visit the Buccaneers this weekend and "both sides are highly motivated to reach an agreement," according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Veteran free agent Antonio Brown will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, according to league sources. Both sides are highly motivated to reach an agreement. This move, once finalized, would reunite Brown with his friend and former teammate Tom Brady — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 23, 2020

The Seattle Seahawks are another team "in the mix" for Brown, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but he reports the Buccaneers are the favorites to land the former All-Pro wideout.

Tom Brady has been a driving force behind Tampa’s interest. Now both sides working to make it happen. https://t.co/rIyKcYN3Mu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

It could be a one-year deal for Brown, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Brown is a two-month rental and the belief is it’s a 1-year deal with significant upside for Brown. He comes off his suspension following Week 8. https://t.co/1V0WvNpynE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2020

Brown was signed by the New England Patriots in September of 2019 and played one game with Brady -- a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins -- before being released by the team before its Week 3 matchup last season.

In July, the 32-year-old wide receiver was suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of the 2020 season as a result of multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy.

The Buccaneers already have a lot of weapons on offense, especially at the wide receiver position. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are arguably the league's top wide receiver duo. Second-year wideout Scotty Miller also has emerged as a reliable target and ranks second on the team in receiving yards this season.

But despite all of this talent, you can never have enough depth at the skill positions.

There's no question Brown is an extraordinary talent. He's been one of the league's best wide receivers over the last 10 years. The real concern is whether he can stay out of trouble off the field. If Brown is able to do that and play a meaningful role for the Bucs, Brady's offense is going to be very difficult to slow down.