NFL rumors: Antonio Brown trade market 'small but strong,' exec says originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

We don't know which teams will pursue a trade for disgruntled Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The new league year doesn't start until mid-March, so teams can't make any moves or publicly talk about Brown.

But we do know Brown wants out of Pittsburgh, and Steelers owner Art Rooney II has said the team will explore all options.

Now, we might have the first glimpse of what a market for Brown would look like.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported this in an article about the rift between Brown and the Steelers.

"One league exec classified Brown's trade market as small but strong."

While all signs point to this being the end of the relationship between the player and the organization, Fowler also cited a GM who isn't ready to go that far.

"A general manager believes both sides will reconcile."

Brown has been openly flirting with the 49ers for the past few weeks. His latest attempt to butter up San Francisco came on Friday when he posted a Photoshopped image of himself in a 49ers uniform embracing Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

While Brown and Rice are reportedly pushing to get the receiver to San Francisco, head coach Kyle Shanahan wouldn't address the rumors on Thursday.

"It's my easiest response there is," Shanahan told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco in Mobile, Alabama. "I'm not allowed to talk about someone who's under contract."