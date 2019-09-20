NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown sent "intimidating" text messages to artist accusing him of sexual misconduct

After a Sports Illustrated story detailed new allegations against Antonio Brown, the Patriots' wide receiver reportedly sent "intimidating" text messages to the accuser.

An artist, who accused Brown of sexual misconduct after he made a sexual advance toward her and fired her for not reciprocating, received messages from Brown after SI released the original story.

Photos of the messages are included in the story, including Brown asking his associates to investigate his accuser. The artist, who has remained unnamed, had her lawyer write to the NFL for the intimidation to stop, according to Robert Klemko.

Here is part of what the accuser's lawyer had to say:

Our client ... is understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her. While she certainly qualifies as a ‘starving artist,' she has never approached Mr. Brown, nor will she, about seeking money to compensate her for his sexual misconduct, contrary to his allegations in the text messages.

According to the story, the NFL responded to the letter within an hour and arranged a phone call between investigators and the artist's attorneys. The Patriots and Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus did not comment.

Sports Illustrated also texted the number used in the group messages associated with the alleged intimidation, asking the number linked to Brown if they would confirm nor deny the charges brought to him. The number responded with, "foh clown."

The wide receiver is also facing allegations of sexual assault and rape from Britney Taylor. As of now, Brown has not been placed on the commissioner's exempt list and is eligible to play Sunday against the Jets.

