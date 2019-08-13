NFL rumors: Antonio Brown to return to Raiders' facility after helmet drama

Antonio Brown won't be practicing, but he reportedly will return to the Raiders' practice facility Tuesday.

Pro Football Talk first reported the news Tuesday morning.

An arbitrator ruled against Brown's grievance Monday regarding the NFL's new rules against that prohibit the star wide receiver from wearing the helmet he prefers. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection initially threatened to retire from football if he couldn't wear his Schutt Air Advantage helmet he's been using for his entire career.

However, Brown made it clear after losing his case that the show goes on.

"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field. I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet 🦶!" #AlwaysAFight #Represent #itsbiggerthanme — AB (@AB84) August 12, 2019

The star wide receiver reportedly can wear the helmet, but he must find one that is less than 10 years old. As he rehabs from the reported case of frostbite on his foot, Brown will not be able to play, though he finally will be around his teammates in Silver and Black.

