NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown preparing to play for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Antonio Brown's legal troubles apparently won't prevent him from playing football this weekend if the New England Patriots deem him fit.

The veteran wide receiver is "preparing to play" Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins despite a civil lawsuit filed against him Tuesday accusing him of rape and sexual assault, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

From @gmfb: The #Patriots are getting WR Antonio Brown ready to play, and at this point, there is nothing in place to halt his debut. pic.twitter.com/W2OHfS8Rnm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2019

"At this point, there's been nothing from the NFL to step in and say, 'Antonio Brown is not allowed to play,' " Rapoport said on NFL Network, noting Brown is not on the NFL commissioner's exempt list.

Discipline still could come for Brown -- his accuser reportedly is set to meet with the NFL next week -- but it appears his case is in a holding pattern that will allow him to play Sunday barring any unexpected developments.

How much the Patriots play him remains unclear. The 31-year-old practiced with the team Wednesday and Thursday but has been in New England less than a week, and the Patriots still could rely on a receiving corps of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers if they don't think Brown is up to speed.

