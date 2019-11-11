NFL rumors: Antonio Brown not expected to play in 2019; agent begs to differ

Antonio Brown has played only one game this season, but the saga continues. Although it appears that will be the former Raider's lone game of 2019.

ESPN's Adam Schefter cited league sources in reporting Sunday that Brown isn't expected to play again this season, "barring a significant turn of events" as the NFL investigates sexual assault claims against him.

Just prior to Schefter's report, the mercurial wide receiver tweeted the following:

Closed on Sundays — AB (@AB84) November 10, 2019

Right after Schefter's report, Brown asked for retweets if people wanted him back in the NFL this year or likes if he should wait until next season. The results are in: People don't want to see AB back on an NFL field this year.

Retweet if u want me back in @nfl like if I should wait til 2020 !!!!! — AB (@AB84) November 10, 2019

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, disagreed with the notion that his client won't play again this season.

In response to idea that Antonio Brown is not expected to play again this season, Drew Rosenhaus said: "I'm confident Antonio will play again this season. I believe the NFL should clear him after they interview him this week and I expect he will be signed shortly after that." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2019

Brown is scheduled to meet with the NFL on Thursday regarding sexual assault accusations from multiple women. The four-time All-Pro receiver was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders in March, but Oakland cut him in September, just days before the Silver and Black's season opener.

Brown being cut by the Raiders was, of course, the result of him asking for his release once the team voided his contract guarantees following an offseason of frostbitten feet, fines from unexcused absences and a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock. The Patriots quickly signed Brown, but he only lasted one game.

New England cut Brown on Sept. 20, one day after he sent menacing text messages to an artist who accused him of making unwanted sexual advances. Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, had accused him of rape in a federal lawsuit earlier that same month.

Brown is full of talent, and the Seahawks reportedly explored adding him before they claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon off waivers from the Patriots. But while Brown's talent is undeniable, it certainly would be tough for a team to publicly justify signing Brown right now.

