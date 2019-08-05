NFL rumors: Antonio Brown having more issues with right foot than left

We're now over a week into training camp, and Antonio Brown still only has partially practiced during one session for the Raiders.

The star receiver rode a hot air balloon into camp and landed on the non-football injury list. He was removed less than 48 hours later, but only has taken part in part of a practice and has since been sidelined due to a foot ailment.

Brown posted a photo on Instagram that showed the bottom of his feet peeling and blistering. He reportedly went to see a foot specialist, and a league source told NBC Sports California's Scott Bair that the team's concern was low.

As the Raiders continue to await Brown's return, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that the All-Pro receiver's right foot is the main culprit of the absence.

"It's his right foot bothering him more than his left foot," Mortensen said on "SportsCenter." "I did text Jon Gruden a short time ago and he did say, 'I hope they figure it out pretty soon,' because they don't have any idea what's going on there. He's certainly someone they want, and they want him to get in sync with quarterback Derek Carr and the rest of the offense and how they want to use him and move him around. But right now, seeing the foot specialist is necessary to determine what exactly is going on with that foot. As I said, Antonio Brown told owner Mark Davis the right foot was bothering him more than the left foot."

During Brown's one partial practice, he looked good, beating cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen and Gareon Conley for touchdowns in one-on-one drills.

Carr and Brown spent the entire summer developing chemistry, so the Raiders shouldn't be too worried about him missing some practice. But they'd certainly like him to get back so the offense can be as crisp as possible for the season-opener against the Broncos.

