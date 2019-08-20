NFL rumors: Antonio Brown files second grievance with NFL over helmet issue

The saga that never ends.

After a week full of headlines regarding Antonio Brown's headwear, multiple reports claim that the Raiders' star wide receiver has filed yet another grievance with the NFL.

Per source, Antonio Brown has filed a new grievance against the NFL over its attempt to prevent him from wearing any Schutt AiR Advantage helmet less than 10 years old. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 20, 2019

AB's initial grievance was denied by the NFL on Aug. 12, and Brown has been searching for a loophole ever since.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock released a statement Sunday, with a clear message that Brown needs to decide whether he is "all-in or all-out".

We'll have more on this as the story develops...





