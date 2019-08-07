NFL rumors: Antonio Brown has 'extreme frostbite'; no timetable for return

If there's smoke, there's probably fire.

When rumors started circulating Tuesday that Raiders star receiver Antonio Brown's mysterious foot ailment was due to frostbite from not wearing proper footwear in a cryotherapy chamber, it seemed odd and truly unlikely.

But with AB, nothing is out of the question.

It appears Brown's frostbite diagnosis, which first was reported by Pro Football Talk, might actually have some weight.

On Wednesday, ESPN confirmed, citing a source, that Brown indeed had "suffered extreme frostbite" when he entered a cryochamber in France without the proper footwear and burned the bottom of his feet.

Brown left training camp last week to see a foot specialist and has not returned to Napa.

As for the timetable for his return, that's pretty up in the air, according to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.

The Raiders have no timetable on Antonio Brown after he was found with extreme frostbite on his feet from cryotherapy. Wow. SalPal reporting just now on SportsCenter. — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) August 7, 2019

Brown only has gone through one partial practice during training camp. He posted a photo of the bottom of his feet on social media which showed layers of skin peeling off.

The Raiders need Brown on the field ASAP in order to iron out the finer parts of the offense with quarterback Derek Carr, but it looks like No. 84 won't be donning the silver and black in the near future.

