NFL rumors: Antonio Brown drawing multiple contending teams' interest

Antonio Brown was released by two teams in a span of 14 days. But his time in the NFL, unsurprisingly, might not be over.

While the four-time All-Pro currently remains unsigned, "numerous teams are keeping an eye" on Brown, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Sunday, citing league sources.

Per La Canfora, Brown's name has come up in a number of personnel meetings with contending teams needing an upgrade of wide receiver, and Brown could return to the league after the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

It's been a roller-coaster year for Brown.

The star receiver went through a wild offseason with the Raiders that involved frostbitten feet, helmet grievances, an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock and fines that voided the guaranteed money in his contract. Brown was released by the Raiders and immediately signed with the Patriots. Then, his former trainer filed a federal civil lawsuit alleging Brown sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions. After an anonymous woman told Sports Illustrated that Brown made unwanted sexual advances toward her, the receiver sent menacing and threatening text messages to her and was released by the Patriots the next day.

A number of contending teams -- including the 49ers, Bills, Cowboys and Seahawks -- need help at wide receiver. The 49ers didn't even try to trade for Brown, but the Bills were interested in acquiring him from the Steelers during the offseason, and the Seahawks were a rumored destination for the receiver after the Raiders released him. As for the Cowboys, Jerry Jones and AB seem like a perfect match.

It's wild to believe NFL teams still want to sign Brown after the circus he put on in Oakland, but, in the end, the league only cares about on-field production.

