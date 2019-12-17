NFL rumors: Antonio Brown drawing interest from 'at least 20' NFL teams

The most puzzling saga of the 2019 NFL season continues.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, a man who briefly was employed by both the Raiders and New England Patriots this season, remains a free agent.

Despite facing sexual assault allegations from multiple women, a public spat with the league, and a seemingly never-ending social media tirade, there reportedly are at least 20 NFL teams interested in signing AB, Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reports citing league sources.

There is no doubting the talent of Brown on the field.

AB is a seven-time Pro Bowler and has been an All-Pro four times in his nine NFL seasons.

Since entering the NFL in 2010, only Larry Fitzgerald has more receptions (844) than Brown's 841.

But there also is a mountain of evidence that indicates Brown is a troubled athlete who seems to dig himself an even deeper hole every time he logs into his Twitter account.

He gave the Raiders plenty of reason to cut him back on Sept. 7, even outright asking for his release.

After he subsequently was claimed off waivers by the Patriots, allegations of sexual assault from multiple women pushed New England to also part ways with Brown after just 13 days and one game in a Patriots uniform.

Freeman noted that "almost every potential playoff squad," with the Patriots being the lone exception, are inquiring on Brown. But does that include the 49ers, an obvious Super Bowl contender?

The 49ers repeatedly have said they wouldn't pursue Brown, even as the receiving corps continue to underperform in San Francisco.

If any NFL team has a question as to what baggage comes with bringing in Antonio Brown, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Raiders, and Patriots likely would be happy to explain it.

