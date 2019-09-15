NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown confirmed to play for Patriots against Dolphins

After practicing all week with the Patriots, Antonio Brown is confirmed to make his debut with the team Sunday against the Dolphins.

No surprise to anyone after he went through the week of practice, but Patriots' WR Antonio Brown will play today vs. Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2019

Brown signed a one-year contract with the Patriots on the Saturday before New England's Week 1 win over the Steelers, so any concerns of him suiting up after just three practices have been dispelled.

Not only will Brown play, but based on a report from Ian Rapoport, the Patriots plan to "feed" their new superstar wide receiver against the worst team in the NFL.

Given the Dolphins are already bad and have no film on how the Patriots plan to use Brown in the passing game, he could be in line for an explosive debut catching passes from Tom Brady.

There is still much to play out for Brown off the field. His former trainer, who filed a civil lawsuit against him for rape and sexual assault, will meet with the NFL on Monday as the league ramps up its investigation. So while Brown's future with the Patriots is still in question, Patriots fans will at least get to see him suit up for one game in a New England uniform.

