The Patriots may have signed Antonio Brown before their Week 1 showdown with the Steelers, but not only will the wideout not suit up for the game, he won't be able to stand on the New England sideline, according to Ian Rapoport.

"He's not officially a member of the team so he is not allowed to be with or around the team," a league spokesman told Rapoport.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This is a real bummer for anyone hoping to see Brown and his former team get into any sort of scuffle on Sunday night. Brown was traded by the Steelers after taking issue with the team's different treatment of him and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, as well as contract-related matters.

Oakland only had him for a few months before he requested his release from the team, in which the Raiders obliged Saturday afternoon. This opened the door for the Patriots to secure one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for just a one-year contract worth $15 million and $9 million guaranteed.

Brown certainly comes with a fair amount of baggage off the field, but the Patriots seem to be the one franchise in the NFL you can count on to not let it hurt them. For their fans, they'll have to wait until after Week 1 to get a glimpse of Brown on the field.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL rumors: Antonio Brown can't join Patriots on sideline in Week 1 vs Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston