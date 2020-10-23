NFL rumors: Antonio Brown, Bucs agree to terms on one-year contract

Report: AB agrees to contract with Bucs, spurns Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Amazingly, Antonio Brown has found a team that is willing to pay him.

The embattled wide receiver has reached an agreement on a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing sources.

Update: Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers have reached agreement on a one-year deal, per sources.



Language still has to be finalized, COVID protocols passed, but Brown is likely to make his Bucs’ debut in Week 9 against the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing sources, that the two sides were "very close" to an agreement.

Sources: The #Bucs have been quietly working on a deal with WR Antonio Brown and it’s now

"very close.” Tom Brady has been pushing for this for some time. Now looks to be happening. Brown is on his way to TB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2020

The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported that negotiations between Brown and the Bucs are "99 percent" done.

Was just told the #GoBucs negotiations with Antonio Brown are “99 percent” done. He will be reunited with Tom Brady. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 23, 2020

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson first reported Friday that Brown was going to visit the Bucs with the hopes of finalizing a contract.

Veteran free agent Antonio Brown will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, according to league sources. Both sides are highly motivated to reach an agreement. This move, once finalized, would reunite Brown with his friend and former teammate Tom Brady — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 23, 2020

Rapoport reported that Brown will arrive in Tampa on Friday night and could sign a contract next week if everything goes according to plan.

Antonio Brown arrives in Tampa tonight, which is Day 1 of his COVID protocol. If all goes well — and AB and the #Bucs expect it to — he’ll sign by the beginning of next week and be ready to play in Week 9 after suspension. The biggest name free agent is on the verge of landing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2020

Schefter reported that while the Seattle Seahawks are still in the mix to sign Brown, the Bucs have "emerged as the favorites" and that quarterback Tom Brady has been on the one pushing for the team to add the free agent receiver.

Brady and Brown, who briefly were teammates with the New England Patriots last year, would be reunited if the Bucs can get the deal done.

Brown currently is suspended by the NFL and is eligible to return following Week 8.

Earlier this week, Schefter reported that the Seahawks were going to make a push to sign Brown once he was eligible to play.

While Brown would be joining an NFC team, it has to delight the 49ers that Brown won't be joining their NFC West rival. Even if Brown had signed with the Seahawks and managed to stay out of trouble the rest of the season, the 49ers only would have had to face him once as the two teams play in Week 8, before he can be reinstated.

The only way the 49ers would have to face Brown now is if they meet the Bucs in the NFL playoffs.

In roughly a two-year span, Brown wore out his welcome with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then-Oakland Raiders and Patriots. He has battled legal issues, including allegations of sexual and personal misconduct, and the NFL suspended him in July due to multiple violations of their conduct policies.

The four-time All-Pro wideout has played in one game since the end of the 2018 season, catching four passes from Brady for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins last season.

Based on Brown's conduct on and off the field the last two and a half years, it's hard to see this union between him and the Bucs making it all the way to the end of the 2020 season. But more power to Tampa Bay for trying to make it work.