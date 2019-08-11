NFL rumors: Antonio Brown would blame league if injured after helmet switch

The Antonio Brown fiasco continues to take some wild turns.

The latest reported twist: The Raiders wide receiver recently warned the NFL that he would hold them liable if one of his requests isn't met.

It was reported Friday that Brown wouldn't want to continue playing without his favorite helmet -- a "Schutt Air Advantage" that is not NOSCSAE certified and no longer produced by manufacturers.

And, according to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan, a source said Brown reportedly stated that if he suffered a head injury in a helmet he was told to wear by the NFL, he would hold the league liable.

The source told Kaplan it would "be interesting" if the league did force Brown to wear a different helmet.

"And he does play and he doesn't retire as some people have reported he will do. And then he suffers a really severe injury, I'd hate to be the NFL," the source said. "Because now you've forced him into wearing a different type of helmet. And I think at that point, though, the liability will be dramatic."

The grievance would be centered around the fact that this helmet rule is unreasonable as it applies to the four-time All-Pro wide receiver and that banning this helmet "had no grounds in science or facts," the source informed Kaplan.

"You know, we need to look at the specifics of what Antonio needs to make him feel safe on the field," the source said.

The source also pointed out the fact that across his decade in the league, Brown had suffered only one concussion. That was in 2016 on an illegal hit from now-Raiders teammate Vontaze Burfict.

The hearing for the grievance occurred Friday in Philadelphia, Kaplan added. NFL Management Council general counsel Larry Ferazani and a representative of the NFL Player's Association along with Darren Heitner, Brown's legal aid, attended.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden spoke out about the helmet subject after Saturday's preseason opener in Oakland and said he, along with the team, supports Brown's stances and that they will stand by whatever his decision is.

That decision is expected this week.

