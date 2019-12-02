NFL rumors: Amari Cooper likely won't return to Cowboys next season

After getting off to a 1-5 start in 2018, the Raiders decided to trade former top-five draft pick Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round draft pick.

The move almost was universally panned initially, as the Raiders appeared to be starting a rebuild by parting with one of the team's most talented young players.

General manager Mike Mayock utilized that pick to select Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram, who had a promising preseason before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1.

It now appears that the Cowboys sent a first-round pick to Oakland for a rental of Cooper, as the team reportedly is looking more and more likely to not be re-signing the wide receiver, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports citing a source.

The only way it appears the Cowboys could bring both Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott would be if they used the franchise tag on one of them.

With Jerry Jones already facing the prospect of having to shell out a fortune to bring Prescott back to America's team, the chances of Dallas retaining both Prescott and Cooper are slim.

Oakland certainly would have appreciated Cooper's services on Sunday however, as the Raiders were drubbed 40-9 in Kansas City and fell to 6-6 on the season.

