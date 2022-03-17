NFL Rumors: Allen Robinson joining Rams on three-year, $46.5M deal

Report: Allen Robinson joining Rams on this deal despite Pats interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The list of talented wide receivers on the NFL free agent market is shrinking.

Former Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson is signing with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $46.5 million contract ($15.5M per year) that includes $30.7 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The New England Patriotsreportedly did "extensive work" on Robinson and other veteran free-agent receivers earlier in free agency. The 28-year-old amassed 200 catches for 2,397 yards between the 2019 and 2020 seasons and would have given second-year quarterback Mac Jones a go-to No. 1 target while bolstering New England's mediocre receiving corps.

"He's the sort of guy where the defense has to account for him every time he's on the field."@AlbertBreer explains why he thinks the #Patriots should target WR Allen Robinson when free agency starts next week ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/EEBdc9qXkl — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) March 11, 2022

The Patriots have shown a hesitance to spend in 2022 free agency after their record spending spree in 2021, however. They've only brought in two free agents to date on very modest deals -- cornerback Terrance Mitchell for one year and $3 million; running back Ty Montgomery for two years, $4 million -- so perhaps $15.5 million per year for Robinson was out of their price range.

For what it's worth, New England also hasn't shown interest in recently-released wideout Jarvis Landry, the Providence Journal's Mark Daniels reports.

So, who's still left on the free-agent wideout market? Our Phil Perry suggested Julio Jones could be a Patriots target, while the team reportedly has shown interest in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Dede Westbrook.

Robinson seemed like one of the few receivers New England might spend significant money on, so it certainly looks like Bill Belichick and Co. won't be breaking the bank for a pass-catcher anytime soon.