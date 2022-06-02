NFL rumors: Alex Mack to retire, leaving 49ers with gap at center

Report: Mack to retire, leaving 49ers with questions at center originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Alex Mack reportedly is hanging up the cleats.

Hours after it was reported that Mack agreed to re-work his contract to save the 49ers $4 million in cap space, journalist Michael Silver reported, citing sources, that Mack has retired after 13 seasons in the NFL.

Mack spent the first 12 years of his career with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons before signing a three-year deal with the 49ers last offseason. He started all 17 regular-season games and all three playoff contests in 2021, not missing a single snap all year.

Mack's reported departure leaves San Francisco with a significant gap at center. Jake Brendel, who served as Mack's backup last season, and Daniel Brunskill, who started at right guard, are the leading candidates to take over. Third-year pro Keaton Sutherland is also seeing practice snaps at center during organized team activities.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast